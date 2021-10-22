Rory Schlein takes to the stage for a final goodbye

Rory Schlein (Photo: Charlotte Flanigan)

The outgoing Wolves captain is bringing the curtain down on his glittering career over the next week but before heading back to Australia he will appear live on stage alongside Eurosport’s Nigel Pearson.

An evening with Rory Schlein is at the Cleveland Arms, Stow Heath Lane, in Wolverhampton on Monday November 8.

The evening will feature Pearson interviewing Schlein about his career and life in general and is sure to be an entertaining evening at a popular venue which has hosted Tai Woffinden, Nicki Pedersen, Ole Olsen, Sam Ermolenko and Ronnie Correy in the past.

Schlein said: “I’m looking forward to the night, it should be fun and it will be great to talk about my career in an environment like that.

“It’s been quite a journey and I know these evenings are very popular with supporters and very enjoyable. I’m really excited by it and I look forward to seeing everyone.”

Tickets are £10 or VIP tickets are available for £20. These are limited to 50 and include priority seating, early entry and a meet and greet with Schlein including a professinal photograph with him signed and printed on the night.