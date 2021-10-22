Fireworks on and off the track for Monmore finale

Chris Van Straaten

The hugely popular Ladbrokes Olympique meeting will take place as a way of the club showing their appreciation to the loyal fans who helped them get through a worrying time.

Parrys International Wolves owner Chris Van Straaten has revealed how, back in May and June, the club were on their knees with restricted attendance levels. All seven of the 2021 Wolverhampton team will be racing with five more riders over a 16-heat format. There will also be 250cc racing and a grand firework display to round off the season.

It will be the first time the popular individual event has been staged since 2018 and Van Straaten says it will be an enjoyable way to round off what has been a testing campaign.

“This meeting is being put on as a farewell to the season and is also a way of thanking everyone who has helped us get through such difficult times,” he said. “Back in May we were on our knees as a club but through the help and support of so many loyal people we have reached this point.