Kyle Howarth returns for Rory Schlein's farewell

Howarth was a Premiership title winner with the club in 2016 but spent this season with newly promoted Sheffield.

He will be joined by current Parrys International Wolves racer Nick Morris for what is sure to be an emotional night as Schlein prepares to bring the curtain down on a glittering 20-year UK career.

Schlein said: “Kyle and I have always got on well and I’m delighted to have him in my meeting.

“He’s a great rider who will give it everything, there’ll be no holding back from him just because it’s a farewell meeting, he’ll go for it!

“He was very popular at Wolves and I’m sure the fans will give him a warm welcome back on Monday.

“Nick’s a good friend too and it’s been great to ride with him at Wolves. I’m pleased to welcome him into the line-up.

“Every rider in my meeting means something special to me, whether I’ve raced with them or against them down the years.

“Above anything else I just want everyone to enjoy it. I want them all to go away from here thinking what a great night they’ve had and how much they’ve enjoyed the occasion.

“I’ve tried to keep it simple with a straight 20 heat format plus a final. I think it’s a formula that works and is easy for everyone to understand standing on the terraces.

“I’ll also be back next Monday for the final meeting of the season on October 25, the Ladbrokes Olympique, along with my fellow 2021 Parrys International Wolves riders.”

For fans unable to attend but still wish to support the event, a special 48-page souvenir programme has been produced with an in-depth and emotional interview with Schlein along with features with Chris Harris, Jason Crump and Scott Nicholls. Club owner Chris Van Straaten has also penned a column with an interesting angle. It has a gloss cover and is a fine souvenir to keep of his career. It’s available from curtis-sport.com and is £4.