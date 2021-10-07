Luke Becker hoping he can make amends with a quick start

Luke Becker

American ace Becker started slowly in the home leg last week when he admitted he struggled to cope with the conditions after heavy rain leading up to the meeting.

Now he’s aiming to help his side claw back the slender two-point deficit suffered on home shale when the sides meet on what is expected to be a dry evening at the Showground.

He said: “I made a poor start, I got the conditions completely wrong and then I managed to sort things out and got going pretty well.

“Hopefully now we’ll be able to have a good meeting on a good track after the rain-off on Monday, I think everyone agreed it was the right thing to call that off.

“So we go again and this time we can start well and hopefully get back in a winning position although we know it will be tough against a strong Peterborough team.

“But two points isn’t much and we all believe we can go out there and win on the night, I don’t see why we can’t. We have to be positive as a team and give it our all and we will have a chance. Peterborough are going well and rode our track well, but hopefully we can go there and ride well too.”

Becker has also hinted he would welcome talks about a return to the club next year.

“I’m signed in the Polish First Division which means I can ride in Sweden and England,” he said.

“I’m quite happy to get to the end of the season and if Wolverhampton want me back then I’ll be happy to talk about it for sure.”

Should Parrys International Wolves win the tie tonight they will stage their home leg on Monday, October 11, against either Belle Vue or Sheffield with the Aces holding a 10-point lead going into their home leg on the same night.

Peterborough: Michael Palm Toft (if fit), Ulrich Ostergaard R/R, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Bjarne Pedersen, Jordan Palin. Standby guest: Lewis Kerr.