Rory Schlein books more top names for his big farewell

Rory Schlein

Schlein, who is heading back to Australia in the winter after a glittering career, will bring the curtain down on Monday, October 18, with a star-studded individual event at Monmore.

Parrys International Wolves colleague Ryan Douglas, a firm favourite with supporters, has agreed to race along with Peterborough’s experienced former Grand Prix star Hans Andersen.

They join the list of riders including world champions Jason Doyle and Jason Crump and the hugely popular Chris Harris. Fans can also book tickets online in advance for the showpiece event from the ticket link on the official club website.

Schlein said: “It’s fast approaching now, before I know it the meeting will be here and we’re making good progress.

“Dougy was more than happy to do it and I know the Wolves fans love him, so I’m delighted with that.

“And Hans has been brilliant for British Speedway. It’s great for me to have him in my meeting, I’ve known him throughout my career.”

Wolverhampton owner Chris Van Straaten added: “The online tickets are an opportunity for fans to show their support for Rory even if they can’t attend. It’s their way of supporting his meeting without actually being there.”

There are several sponsorship packages including restaurant dining available to enjoy the action from the best seats in the house. All enquiries should be made via email to rooboy30@btinternet.com in the first instance.