Rory Schlein: We’ll be ready once again

Rory Schlein (Photo: Charlotte Flanigan)

Last night’s play-off semi-final second leg was washed out by a heavy downpour two hours before the start time at the East of England Showground.

Schlein believes it was a missed opportunity for Parrys International Wolves to claw back the two-point deficit from last week’s home leg – but it was the right call.

“When we arrived we were licking our lips,” he said. “We know any amount of rain can be a leveller and we were up for it.

“But when we went on the track we could see the water was rising to the surface and there was no way we could have raced on it. We might have been able to go round carefully but it wouldn’t have been a proper speedway meeting and that’s not fair on the fans and the TV broadcasters.

“It’s a shame but that’s what happens in October and we’ve just got to keep our fingers crossed for the rest of October.

“We’ll come back here on Thursday and we’ll be ready to do the job. We really feel we can do this. All the pressure is on Peterborough as the home team so we’ll just give it everything we’ve got.”

Meanwhile, Schlein has confirmed two more riders for his farewell meeting on Monday, October 19, at Monmore.

Wolves team-mate and fellow Aussie Ryan Douglas has agreed to appear and Peterborough star Hans Andersen has also confirmed his appearance.