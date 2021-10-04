Rory Schlein blasts a warning ahead of semi-final crunch

Rory Schlein leads for Wolves (Picture Paul Rose)

Parrys International Wolves head to Peterborough two-points down from last Monday’s home leg and Schlein believes his side have what it takes to overturn the narrow deficit.

Wolverhampton last win the top flight in 2016 and Schlein, in his farewell season before heading back to Australia with his family, would dearly love to win it before going home.

He said: “I’ve told the boys we have to stay positive, we have to go on the front foot from the start and we have guys who can go really well around the Peterborough track.

“We’ll go there with a game plan and try and claw it back. It’s only two points, we can do it, it’s certainly not over yet.

“We respect Peterborough because they’ve had a fantastic season but we have to have faith in our own ability to get it right and head into the final.”

Wolves are at full strength but Peterborough are without Ulrich Ostergaard and are sweating on the fitness of Michael Palm Toft after his crash in the first leg last week when he sustained hand damage.

King’s Lynn’s Lewis Kerr is on standby to stand in as a guest for the home side.

PETERBOROUGH: Michael Palm Toft (if fit), Ulrich Ostergaard R/R, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Bjarne Pedersen, Jordan Palin. Standby guest: Lewis Kerr.