Wolverhampton Wolves have home advantage

Wolves in action (Photo: Paul Rose)

And in a dramatic twist they will face Peterborough in a clash of the top two after both clubs revealed they would pick the other regardless of who finishes top.

Peterborough still have one meeting to race at home tonight against King’s Lynn and a win sees them top the table.

Any other outcome sees Parrys International Wolves finish top – but either way the duo were always heading for a semi-final collision course as the race for the title hots up.

Wolverhampton promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “It came as a surprise when the four clubs got together in a planning meeting for the play-offs to discover that Peterborough would pick us and we would pick them.

“It is, therefore, prudent to make the play-off dates known in order for fans, riders, staff and stadium personnel to ensure they have the maximum amount of time to prepare for what will be two huge meetings for both clubs.

“As is tradition, we would want the first leg to try to build a lead to defend for the following week at Peterborough and I expect two fantastic meetings.”

The second leg will be at the East of England Showground on Monday week, October 4.