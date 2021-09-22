Panthers keep Wolverhampton Wolves waiting on play-off fate

Wolverhampton Wolves (Photo: Paul Rose)

Peterborough were fully expected to beat Sheffield on Monday but the formbook was torn apart by the Tigers which means Panthers now have to wait until tomorrow night to establish whether they can finish top ahead of Wolves.

The league leaders have choice of opposition for the semi-finals and it means there is a realistic prospect of Wolverhampton only having three days’ build-up to their semi-final if they have to race next Monday.

Peterborough face King’s Lynn at the Showground on Thursday in their final Premiership meeting and are currently two points behind the Parrys International Wolves. A win by any margin would see them bag three points and get choice of opposition.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton skipper Rory Schlein has added three top British names to his Farewell event at Monmore Green on Monday, October 18.

British sensation Dan Bewley, newly crowned British champion Adam Ellis and British legend Scott Nicholls are the latest names to agree to ride in next month’s fixture.

They join Jason Crump, Jason Doyle, Chris Harris, Sam Masters and Danny King in what is shaping up to be a star-studded line-up.