Wolves Speedway legend Freddie Lindgren walks away from horror crash

Freddie Lindgren's bike is thrown into the air as he crashes into the air fence

The 35-year-old former Wolves captain, who left them in 2017 after 13 years at Monmore, got caught in the handlebars of his bike and crashed head first into the front of the air fence, narrowly missing the barrier before it.

The crash happened after Mikkel Michelsen lost control in the last lap of the race and careered into Lindgren at high speed, resulting in his helmet seemingly getting stuck on the handlebars, which stopped the Swedish racer from getting off the bike.

As Lindgren crashed into the air fence his bike was thrown into the air. Paramedics rushed to the scene but remarkably the former Wolves man walked away without any serious injuries.

He was seen speaking to Michelsen in the aftermath. The Danish racer also escaped relatively uninjured after the dramatic crash.

Lindgren said: “I got released from hospital after a full check-up – no broken bones, just battered and bruised.