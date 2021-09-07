Dominant Wolverhampton Wolves close on top spot

Broc Nicol (Photo: Paul Rose)

It means the Parrys International Wolves could complete a clean sweep of home wins when they conclude their regular schedule against Peterborough next Monday (September 13, 7.30pm) – along with the right to choose their semi-final opponents in the all-important play-offs.

Whatever happens then, the Monmore men are certainly heading into the most important part of their season with plenty of self-belief and confidence.

King’s Lynn may be the top flight’s basement side, but they have been much more competitive in recent weeks and drew with Peter Adams’ side in Norfolk last time out.

Back in the Black Country though, Sam Masters and Luke Becker opened with a 5-1.

The visitors looked set to respond in Heat Two but a hard charging move from Broc Nicol saw him split King’s Lynn’s reserve duo on the entrance to lap two.

Wolves’ Ryan Douglas may have worked his way out of those reserve positions thanks to a fine run of displays in August, but that didn’t stop him from taking the chequered flag in the first shared race of the night in Heat Three.

The Monmore men took full control of the fixture though with a run of four 5-1s in the next five races.

After a last place in the second, youngster Leon Flint’s night didn’t get any easier when he suffered mechanical problems ahead of the fourth, but replacement Nicol shot out of the starts alongside skipper Rory Schlein.

Douglas just about managed to get his bike restarted as the clock ticked down ahead of Heat Five, but he made a blistering start to hit the front. Meanwhile partner Nick Morris, who was returning from injury, gave it everything to try and pass King’s Lynn No.1 Richard Lawson, and a hard-charging move into bend three on the third lap saw him take second place with Lawson being caught out and tumbling heavily before being ruled out with a collarbone injury.

Flying American Becker was involved in the next two maximums, firstly combining with Masters once more before being joined out front by Flint in Heat Eight with a determined, confidence boosting opening couple of bends from the young Brit.

Masters and Schlein both turned on the style to snatch last gasp wins and lead 4-2s in Heats Ten and 11 before Masters completed his unbeaten night in Heat 13.

Flint was brought into the penultimate race – and brought the house down with a smart defensive ride to take a final 5-1 with Douglas as he achieved his highest score for the Parrys International Wolves in front of the home supporters.

Wolverhampton 54: Sam Masters 12, Ryan Douglas 11, Rory Schlein 9, Luke Becker 8+2, Nick Morris 5+1, Broc Nicol 5+1, Leon Flint 4+2.

King’s Lynn 36: Thomas Jorgensen 11, Lewis Kerr 9+1, Erik Riss 7+1, Connor Mountain 5, Ben Barker 2, Kasper Andersen 2, Richard Lawson 0.