Table-topping Wolverhampton Wolves are held by the Stars

Ryan Douglas

Parrys International Wolves had seen their winning run ended at Peterborough on Monday, but their failure to close out proceedings at the Adrian Flux Arena was more of a surprise.

Wolves found the Stars a far tougher proposition than in their massive 58-32 romp at the same venue back in May, and it needed a big heat 15 win from Sam Masters to ensure a share from a meeting which they had led for long spells.

And once again their reserves played a vital role with Ryan Douglas racing to double figures while Leon Flint came up with two superb wins in heats 8 and 14.

The home side led the early stages, and it would have been by more than two points but for a fall by race leader Erik Riss on the third lap of heat three – which was the start of a disastrous night for the German, who failed to score.

Wolves levelled when skipper Rory Schlein won heat four with Flint supplying third place, before Masters and Broc Nicol raced to a big 5-1 in the next to put the visitors ahead for the first time.

Luke Becker impressively got the better of Thomas Jorgensen in heat seven with Nick Morris also passing the Dane before Jorgensen responded off the last bend to limit Wolves to a 4-2.

The gap was narrowed to two points as Douglas split Richard Lawson and Ben Barker in heat 10, having come into the race after Morris withdrew following a first-bend fall.

Douglas then took a win in heat 12 while Flint inherited third place as Riss failed to finish – but a 5-1 to King’s Lynn in heat 13 brought the match to the boil again with Jorgensen and Lawson both going past Douglas, while Masters retired from the race at the back.

With the scores level, Becker was squeezed out in heat 14 but youngster Flint kept Wolves on terms with a superb ride to fend off home skipper Lewis Kerr.

Boss Peter Adams had decisions to make for heat 15 with none of his top five fully firing.

But Masters proved to be the right man for the job as he defeated home duo Jorgensen and Lawson – although last place for the hard-working Douglas meant it was honours even overall.

Wolves now prepare for Monday’s big home and away double header with Belle Vue, where points at the National Speedway Stadium at midday may be needed to fend off Peterborough in the race for top spot in the final standings.

King’s Lynn 45: Thomas Jorgensen 12, Richard Lawson 10+2, Lewis Kerr 9, Ben Barker 7, Kasper Andersen 6+2, Connor Mountain 1+1, Erik Riss 0.