Wolverhampton Wolves aiming to get back on track

Sam Masters behind Rohan Tungate (Photo: Paul Rose)

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Peter Adams’ side as they follow up the trip to Norfolk with the Bank Holiday Monday home and away meetings against Belle Vue.

Monday’s defeat at Peterborough was their first in 10 outings and in-form Nick Morris is looking forward to seeing them get back on the winning track.

“Sam (Masters) had some bike issues on Monday and I’m sure if we go back to Peterborough in the play-offs it will be different,” he said.

“Even though we lost there were positives from the night and if we have to face them in the play-offs we would feel confident.

“I felt comfortable all night, made some good starts, and The boys are feeling good. We’re just going to keep our feet on the ground and look forward to the play-offs. We’ll be looking for the win at King’s Lynn.”