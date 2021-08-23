Wolverhampton boss Peter Adams is looking forward to visiting what he feels is one of the best venues in the country when they head to Peterborough tonight (7.30pm).

l Wolves speedway Picture: Paul Rose

In-form Parrys International Wolves travel to Alwalton on the back of nine straight wins and are leading the play-off race. The team which finishes top gets choice of opponents in the semi-finals and Peterborough are currently second.

Said Adams: “We have to be pleased with the way things are going right now but we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas.

“It should be a cracking match between two great teams and Peerborough is one of the best venues in British speedway, so it has all the ingredients. No doubt we’ll have fans there who have made the trip across, they always give the team great support.”

Peterborough are without Danish hot-shot Ulrich Ostergaard for the rest of the season with back and wrist injuries and they have booked former British champion Danny King as a guest replacement.

Wolverhampton remain unchanged with Aussie ace Ryan Douglas continuing at reserve and he has enjoyed big scores around the Showground in the past.

Wolves to Monmore Green next Monday for the traditional Bank Holiday evening clash with Belle Vue which follows the midday meeting in Manchester.

PETERBOROUGH: Danny King (G), Bjarne Pedersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Hans Andersen.