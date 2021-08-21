Peter Adams eager for Wolverhampton Wolves to end in pole position

Peter Adams.

“We’re trying very hard to finish top,” he said after their brilliant win at Ipswich on Thursday. “And this is a good result for us, obviously.

“We came here looking for the win and it went very well, we expected a very tough match here, but we made a good start and it went well from there.”

They made a dream start when Sam Masters and Broc Nicol notched a 5-1 over Anders Rowe and Jason Crump who had been warned for moving at the start in the first attempt to stage the race.

Ipswich kept it close until Heat 7 when Luke Becker and Nick Morris combined for a key 5-1 over home skipper Danny King, who chased Morris hard to no avail, and reserve Paul Starke and Parrys International Wolves went 25-17 up.

And when youngster Leon Flint and Nicol combined in the next over Rowe and Drew Kemp they went 12-points up, eventually going on to win convincingly 54-36.