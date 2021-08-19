Ryan Douglas looks to extend Wolves’ winning form

Ryan Douglas

Reserve Ryan Douglas has been in stunning form and is a real trump card for Peter Adams’ side.

He’s confident of another good result on the back of a stunning win at Sheffield last week.

“As a team we’ve been going really good,” he said.

“We weren’t too worried about not making the play-offs but we would like to finish top and then have the pick.

“With a result like last week at Sheffield it definitely goes a long way.

“We’ve got a run of away meetings on the trot now and if we can pick up a few more points out of those then that will put us in a good position.”

Parrys International Wolves track the same seven riders which delivered the goods in South Yorkshire last week.

They then head to Peterborough on Monday in a mouthwatering showdown and return to Monmore Green on Bank Holiday for the traditional meeting with Belle Vue with the slightly later start of 8pm.

Skipper Rory Schlein has also revealed a date for his delayed farewell meeting. It will take place on Monday, October 18 at Monmore, the Monday after the Speedway of Nations in Manchester.

IPSWICH: Jason Crump, Anders Rowe, Jake Allen, Craig Cook, Danny King, Paul Starke, Drew Kemp.