Ryan Douglas looks to extend Wolves’ winning form

Wolverhampton continue their push to finish the regular league season top of the Premiership at Ipswich tonight (7.30pm).

Reserve Ryan Douglas has been in stunning form and is a real trump card for Peter Adams’ side.

He’s confident of another good result on the back of a stunning win at Sheffield last week.

“As a team we’ve been going really good,” he said.

“We weren’t too worried about not making the play-offs but we would like to finish top and then have the pick.

“With a result like last week at Sheffield it definitely goes a long way.

“We’ve got a run of away meetings on the trot now and if we can pick up a few more points out of those then that will put us in a good position.”

Parrys International Wolves track the same seven riders which delivered the goods in South Yorkshire last week.

They then head to Peterborough on Monday in a mouthwatering showdown and return to Monmore Green on Bank Holiday for the traditional meeting with Belle Vue with the slightly later start of 8pm.

Skipper Rory Schlein has also revealed a date for his delayed farewell meeting. It will take place on Monday, October 18 at Monmore, the Monday after the Speedway of Nations in Manchester.

IPSWICH: Jason Crump, Anders Rowe, Jake Allen, Craig Cook, Danny King, Paul Starke, Drew Kemp.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Broc Nicol, Nick Morris, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Leon Flint.

