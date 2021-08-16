Rory Schlein ready to seek new thrills

Rory Schlein leads for Wolves Picture Paul Rose

The Wolverhampton man is returning to Australia after a successful career including winning the national title last October after first becoming eligible for the event in 2017.

Born and bred in Australia, Schlein has lived in the UK for 20 years and has a young family based in Warwickshire.

And despite his good performances for Parrys International Wolves and his glory last October, he insists he’s not in any mood to change his mind over retirement.

“I’ve been trying to enjoy this year because I’ve made my mind up and I think I’ve made the right call,” he said.

“I need to move on and do other things with my life and enjoy other things.

“I love the sport, always have and always will and it will be something I’ll never be able to replace.

“That buzz will never go away – Speedway has been my life from day one but it goes on.

“I knew from day one I couldn’t do it forever but as I said I want to make the most of these last few months and being part of two teams who are on a run and challenging in both leagues makes for an exciting end as well.”

British Final tickets are available from the Belle Vue Speedway website and the box office at the stadium will be open on the night. Racing starts at 7.30.