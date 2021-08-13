Wolverhampton Wolves on track to finish top after stunning victory

Ryan Douglas (Photo: Steve Feeney)

Reserve Ryan Douglas carded a brilliant 16-point haul to support fellow Aussie Sam Masters who won three successive heats in his 11-point score.

There was some entertaining racing in front of a bumper crowd with the home side going 14-10 up after four heats. Wolverhampton pulled level with a 4-2 in Heat 6 as Douglas held off a brave charge from Josh Pickering. And Parrys International Wolves went ahead for the first time when reserve sub Douglas, in for Leon Flint, won Heat 8 with Broc Nicol third for a 4-2.

But Sheffield bounced back and pulled level with a 5-1 from Jack Holder and Josh Pickering, who pipped Nick Morris on the line, to make it 30-30.

By the end of Heat 14, after another Douglas win with Leon Flint pulling off a vital third over home skipper Kyle Howarth, the match was won. Sheffield gained a consolation 5-1 to deny Wolves a fourth league point - but three gives them pole position to finish on top.