Luke Becker hopes his track knowledge will fire Wolverhampton Wolves

Luke Becker

Back in June Parrys International Wolves missed out on a point at Owlerton – but as the season has progressed they have lost only two meetings in 12.

And Becker is quietly confident of a good result against a Tigers side who are fresh from away wins at King’s Lynn and Ipswich which gleaned eight league points for the Steel City outfit.

He said: “It’s great for me to be gaining experience on different track.

“After going there once this season I’ve got a pretty good idea of the set-up I need and how to ride the track.

“It’s a big and fast race track and I know this will be a good meeting so I’m looking forward to it.

“We’re doing great as a team.

“We all get on well together and that’s important for any team trying to win a league championship.”

Sheffield include hugely popular former Wolves man Kyle Howarth who won the league in his Monmore days back in 2016.

And Becker’s fellow American Broc Nicol has experience of the Sheffield track having had a brief spell with them in 2019.

Sheffield have put themselves back in the play-off hunt with their wins on the road but also need to keep winning at home.

Owlerton Stadium’s restaurant, bar and catering facilities have all returned to normal with the track shop now moving back inside the stadium and programmes can be purchased on entry to the venue.