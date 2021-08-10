Unbeaten ace Nick Morris leads Wolverhampton Wolves to a big home win

Wolves in action (Paul Rose)

The Parrys International Wolves beat King’s Lynn 52-28 at Monmore Green as they added three more points to their tally at the top of the Premiership table.

A heavy downpour in the build-up to the contest removed any home track advantage.

But the Parrys International Wolves worked overtime to get their machinery set-up for the conditions and another determined display saw them come out on top.

Wolves sat on a 5-1 in the opener with Broc Nicol coming through for second, but it turned into a share of the spoils when Sam Masters pulled off track with bike problems.

Youngster Leon Flint suffered from double mechanical gremlins in the reserve race as the visitors took the early lead.

But Morris and Luke Becker demonstrated their quick reactions in Heat Three as they popped out in front to record the first maximum of the night and move ahead.

Skipper Rory Schlein produced a composed ride to take the fourth, before Becker and Morris again combined in Heat Five to seal their second 5-1 of the fixture.

A forceful first corner from King’s Lynn’s Thomas Jorgensen saw him shove Masters wide in the sixth, but Nicol charged underneath the Dane into bend three to make it two out of two and put the Wolves eight in front.

Schlein followed suit adding a second race win to the board in Heat Seven, this time working his way through smartly from third to first to deny the visitors a first maximum.

That did come in the very next race though as Nicol was beaten for the first time and the Parrys International Wolves’ lead cut in half.

Step forward the Becker and Morris pairing again though who completed a hat-trick of 5-1s after holding off a hard charging Connor Mountain to restore their eight point advantage – which soon became 10 when Masters picked up his first race win of the night in Heat Ten with Nicol also getting the better of King’s Lynn captain Lewis Kerr for third. Heat 11 saw Schlein drop his first points of the night and couldn’t quite catch Barker on the run to the line for third.

And a first win of the night for the Stars’ No.1 Richard Lawson in that one prompted the visiting management to bring him in as a tactical substitute in the next.

Lawson got his nose in front, but Morris worked his way through to complete his set of unbeaten programmed rides.

Masters led a shared Heat 13 before the Parrys International Wolves sealed another Monmore victory with a race to spare when Becker and Douglas out trapped their rivals to score a fourth maximum of the night.

And while Becker was beaten for the first time in the nominated race, Morris flew round to complete another fine performance.

Parrys International Wolves now face a trip to Sheffield on Thursday (August 12, 7.30) with their opponents high on confidence following back-to-back victories on their travels.

Wolves 52: Nick Morris 13+2, Luke Becker 12+1, Broc Nicol 8, Sam Masters 7, Ryan Douglas 6+1, Rory Schlein 6, Leon Flint 0.

King’s Lynn 38: Richard Lawson 9+2, Kasper Andersen 7+1, Ben Barker 7, Erik Riss 6+1, Thomas Jorgensen 5+1, Lewis Kerr 2+1, Connor Mountain 2.