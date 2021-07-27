Wolverhampton Wolves go top as they trump Aces at Monmore

Wolves in action (Photo: Steve Feeney)

The Parrys International Wolves overturned a mid-meeting eight-point deficit to beat rivals Belle Vue 48-42 at Monmore Green.

In a thrilling race contest, Wolves had to produce another stunning second half display to turn things around in front of their home supporters. It was the visiting Aces who drew first blood in Heat Two before the hosts drew back level in the very next race when Nick Morris reeled in Belle Vue skipper Steve Worrall before producing a terrific blast around the boards on the final bends with Luke Becker taking third.

The visitors retook the lead in Heat Four though despite youngster Leon Flint, who was making a return just a fortnight after suffering a fractured scaphoid, making a much better start. But he was shoved wide by Tom Brennan who went on to secure a first maximum of the night for the visitors alongside British sensation Dan Bewley with Rory Schlein unable to catch the Aces’ duo.

Home riders took the next three race wins – but the gap remained at four with Belle Vue forcing their way into second and third in each.

Morris showed great composure to win his second outing after his steel shoe came loose on lap two of the fifth before Masters added another comfortable triumph in the sixth. A brave move around the outside saw Broc Nicol join him temporarily, before the American was shot past by both opposing riders.

Skipper Schlein took three points for the first time of the night in Heat Seven, but Ryan Douglas got nothing for his efforts despite battling hard with former British champion Charles Wright and Steve Worrall.

The visitors doubled their lead in Heat Eight with Nicol and Flint again struggling to move eight in front, but Wolves bagged their first maximum of the fixture in the ninth with Becker and Morris holding off a super quick Bewley.

Masters was beaten for the first time in a hugely competitive Heat 10 – and with the visitors scoring a 4-2, that allowed Wolves boss Peter Adams to bring Morris in as a tactical substitute in Heat 11.

He had to settle for third despite a stunning effort, but with Schlein making it successive victories, the Wolves were again back within four.

A downpour followed, but Morris was straight back out as he returned to winning ways and with Douglas executing an exceptional ride to finish behind his team-mate, the hosts found themselves back level. And with one race to go they took the lead when Becker and Douglas combined for a huge 5-1 to bring the house down.

And when Masters and Morris signed off with a 4-2, it ensured the Wolves continued their winning start at home.

They’re back at Monmore Green next Monday (August 2, 7.30) with fellow high-flyers Peterborough the visitors.

Wolves: Nick Morris 13+1, Sam Masters 13, Rory Schlein 8+1, Luke Becker 7, Ryan Douglas 6+2, Broc Nicol 1, Leon Flint 0.

Belle Vue: Dan Bewley 11, Steve Worrall 7+1, Richie Worrall 6+1, Tom Brennan 5+2, Brady Kurtz 5+1, Jye Etheridge 5+1, Charles Wright 3.

Premiership Points: Wolverhampton 3, Belle Vue 1.