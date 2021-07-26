Peter Adams hoping to see more fans at Monmore tonight

Peter Adams

With restrictions eased the club were, for the first time this season, able to welcome back more sustainable numbers and this will be boosted by a travelling Belle Vue contingent from Manchester.

The Aces arrive on the back of an agonising 46-44 defeat at struggling King’s Lynn on Thursday – but three days earlier they won at in-form Peterborough.

Parrys International Wolves beat the Aces in Manchester 11 days ago and will be looking for revenge.

Boss Adams said: “It’s been a long time coming but it was so good to see a better number of fans here last Monday.

“Our thoughts, of course, are with anyone who has been impacted by this awful pandemic and we won’t look away from that, but it’s so nice to see more people here enjoying the outdoor sporting action.”

Schools in the Wolverhampton region have broken up for the summer and that should mean younger fans will be enjoying speedway for the first time since 2019.

In a pre-match boost for Wolverhampton their rising star youngster Leon Flint has declared himself fit to return after he did some practice at his local track Berwick on Saturday night.

Fans should also note this meeting is not on TV with no live Eurosport meetings until after the Olympics.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Broc Nicol, Nick Morris, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Leon Flint.