No pain, no gain for Rory Schlein on Monmore return

Rory Schlein )picture by Taylor Lanning)

It’s the first home meeting since June 7 – which, ironically, was the A-fixture with Sheffield – after club owner Chris Van Straaten secured extra spectator numbers.

Skipper Schlein crashed heavily when making a guest appearance for former club King’s Lynn last Thursday and was taken to hospital.

He said: “I feel OK, just generally banged up but I’m riding Monday!

“I’ve been told I may have a broken scaphoid and need to go back next week for another scan to establish that.

“I also have bruised ribs and a bruised spleen but that won’t stop me. I don’t feel too bad.

“My neck feels OK, my chest is still sore and the wrist feels fine, just swollen but I can grip which means I can ride. I’m going for it!”

Schlein’s bravery means he will get a fine reception from fans on parade as he faces one of his first clubs in British Speedway over 20 years ago – he raced for Sheffield’s junior team in the old Conference League.

Former Monmore favourite Kyle Howarth is included in the Sheffield side and in Jack Holder they have one of the top riders in the Premiership right now.

Holder has been hitting big scores everywhere and has impressed for Torun in the Polish Extraliga.

Tickets must be bought in advance by midday today and fans are asked to wear a face covering unless exempt.

The club hope this will be the final meeting staged like this with the July 19 date of lifting restrictions fast approaching.

Tickets can be purchased by heading to the club website and clicking the link on the homepage.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Broc Nicol, Leon Flint.