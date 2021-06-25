Wolves Speedway set to resume at Monmore next month

Speedway return has been set

The club have been given the green light to accommodate more spectators on the outdoor areas of Monmore Green with the indoor numbers remaining the same.

Fans will be asked to wear face coverings at the meeting with the hope that they won’t be needed at the following meeting on July 19.

Sheffield are the visitors on July 5 in what promises to be a closely-contested meeting and tickets go on sale from the club’s website 10am on Monday.

Parrys International Wolves owner Chris Van Straaten said: “It’s with great delight we can announce this news and we can now have more people in the stadium which will reduce the losses considerably.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to our hosts Ladbrokes and the local authority for their help, consideration and understanding.

“The face coverings are a small price to pay for what we hope will be one meeting only and we are looking forward to what should be a tremendous meeting.

“Hopefully July 19 will be freedom day which is the correct label for it and we can start to put to one side all these restrictions. Hopefully now all those people who missed out on tickets can enjoy their racing again.”

Wolverhampton are back in action on Monday when they head to Ipswich in more Premiership action.

Skipper Rory Schlein returns to the side after his leg injury and Ipswich are expected to include the return of triple world champion Jason Crump after recovering from broken ribs.