Wolves get hope of having more fans in

Wolves Promoter: Chris Van Straaten.

The club have made it clear current restrictions on spectator numbers make it impossible to continue their season due to substantial losses.

Now Parrys International Wolves owner Chris Van Straaten has had ‘encouraging’ dialogue with council officials and has been contacted by Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden.

Van Straaten said: “I’m encouraged by the dialogue I have had with council officials and sincerely hope we can find a solution to enable the club to continue this season. We are working on a new proposal on how we believe we can stage meetings safely with more numbers to enable to race again on July 5.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support and we will be working hard over the next few days before submitting a formal proposal.

“I also want to thank our landlords Ladbrokes who are right behind us, in particular Paul Mason and we will be working together on this document.

“Also my thanks to the supporters who have been in touch offering financial support, but it was never about asking for money, it’s always been about enabling us to safely stage meetings with more people. The amount of people who have been vaccinated is now remarkably different to the numbers who had been when the original crowd numbers were set back in April for May 17 opening.”

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton’s American duo Broc Nicol and Luke Becker have a date with destiny today.

Both have been included in the Grand Prix qualifier at Glasgow with four places up for grabs for the Grand Prix Challenge with a place in the 2022 GP series on the line.