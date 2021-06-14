Wolverhampton Wolves riders to share skipper’s work on road at Panthers

Sam Masters

Parrys International Wolves will again be without skipper Rory Schlein due to a leg injury but his four programmed rides can be shared around his colleagues under the rider replacement facility.

British youngster Leon Flint comes in for Tom Bacon, who announced his retirement after only a few meetings this season late last week.

Peterborough are unchanged from the team which won at Ipswich on Thursday and hammered King’s Lynn at the Showground last Monday.

Sam Masters takes over the captaincy again and said: “We’re going well at the moment but we need to keep it going.

“There’s no easy meeting but we’re working well as a team and everyone is getting on great together. Hopefully we can keep our form good and keep picking up those points as we go along.”

Masters has enjoyed a good start to the season on a personal basis and the East of England Showground track suits his style superbly.

Peterborough’s team is packed with experience which has so far served them well although they did lose their opening home meeting to Belle Vue before bouncing back last week. Their skipper is seven-time British Champion Scott Nicholls and in Ulrich Ostergaard they have one of the strongest reserves in the Premiership.

Tickets remain on sale from the Peterborough club website and grandstand seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

Peterborough: Bjarne Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard.