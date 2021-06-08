Wolverhampton Wolves return to winning ways at Monmore

Ryan Douglas.

It was a solid all-round team performance by Peter Adams’ men who all played their part to pull well clear with a late rally as Sheffield ran out of riders.

A 3-3 in Heat 13 made sure of all three points Luke Becker and Sam Masters packed in behind Jack Holder to make the score 45-33.

The result was made all the more impressive by the absence of skipper Rory Schlein who suffered a leg injury at the weekend.

But they covered his four programmed rides admirably with some hard fought racing along the way.

To their credit Sheffield stayed in contention and pushed Wolves hard over the first half of the meeting.

The combination of Adam Ellis and Jack Holder produced some fine race wins, particularly when Ellis became the first rider to beat home star Sam Masters with a clever ride under pressure in Heat 7.

Sheffield were reduced to five riders when Josh Bates was ruled out of the meeting after a Heat 4 crash when he locked up in the first turn and crashed - causing home man Tom Bacon to fall too.

The big breakthrough for Parrys International Wolves came in Heat 8 when American duo Broc Nicol and Luke Becker gained a 5-1 over Justin Sedgmen with some intelligent team riding.

Sheffield brought in Adam Ellis as a tactical substitute in the next to partner Jack Holder - but Ellis fell and handed Wolves a 4-2.

Becker edged out Ellis in the next and with five races to go Wolverhampton opened up a 10-point lead with Sheffield running out of steam.

Sheffield knew they couldn’t claim a consolation point with Wolves 49-35 up with one race remaining but Batchelor and Holder teamed up well for a consolation 5-1.

Wolves boss Adams said: “I’m delighted with the result because Sheffield are a very good side.

“We knew it would be tough and they stayed with us for the most part but it’s another three points on the board and I’m pleased with that.

“Our best wishes go to the skipper Rory Schlein and hope he’s back soon.”

Wolverhampton 50: Sam Masters 11+1, Ryan Douglas 10, Luke Becker 9+2, Nick Morris 9+2, Broc Nicol 9, Tom Bacon 2, Rory Schlein R/R.

Sheffield 40: Troy Batchelor 12+1, Adam Ellis 10, Jack Holder 9+1, Justin Sedgmen 4, James Wright 3+1, Josh Bates 2, Kyle Howarth R/R.