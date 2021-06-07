Wolverhampton Wolves chasing win for injured skipper Rory Schlein

Rory Schlein

Skipper Rory Schlein is back home recovering from a thigh injury sustained in a crash at Glasgow on Friday.

His four programmed rides can be taken by any of the six team members to be decided by boss Peter Adams under the rider replacement rule.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “I want the boys to go out there and win it for Rory.

“We know what a strong team Sheffield have and in riders like Jack Holder they have world class talent.

“Kyle Howarth knows Monmore inside out so we know we’ve got a tough task on our hands.

“Rory is aiming to be back after two weeks, if that’s the case then it’s good news.”

The meeting is sold out with Monmore operating under severely restricted numbers.

“We know how frustrating it is and we know the racenight experience is a bit different right now,” said Van Straaten.

“But we need all our supporters to play their part by sticking to the rules which have enabled us to reopen for the new season.

“The numbers are frustrating but we must abide by them in the sincere hope that numbers can increase after June 21.

“We apologise to those fans who left it late and missed out on tickets.”

For fans unable to attend, the meeting will be shown live on Eurosport from 7.30.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein R/R, Broc Nicol, Tom Bacon.