Wolverhampton Wolves’ flying start is checked by the Tigers

Wolves in action (Picture: Charlotte Flanigan)

Parrys International Wolves were beaten 49-41 in the Tigers’ opening home fixture, in a meeting where the home side dominated the race victories and also enjoyed two strokes of fortune.

The Monmore side found themselves chasing in the early stages, conceding three heat advantages to go 13-5 down after three races.

But American youngster Luke Becker quickly found the Owlerton set-up and partnered Sam Masters – struggling with the after-effects of a Covid jab – to maximum points in heat five.

The home side rebuilt their eight-point margin when Ryan Douglas was thrown out of heat seven after getting into difficulty when attempting to keep Holder behind him with Wolves on a 5-1 at the time.

Becker combined with fellow countryman Broc Nicol for a maximum in heat eight which sparked a trading of advantages, with the gap back at four when both Douglas and Nick Morris overhauled early leader Justin Sedgmen in heat 10.

But the events of heat 12 ultimately proved decisive with Morris and Nicol on for a 5-1 until home reserve Josh Bates crashed out – and in the re-run, Adam Ellis charged clear to salvage a 3-3.

Sheffield made the most of their escape with Troy Batchelor and Jack Holder carding maximum points in heat 13, and their victory was confirmed in the next race when the home duo packed in for a 3-3 behind Douglas.

The unbeaten Holder surprisingly sat out heat 15 where a race advantage would have given Wolves a league point, but even though the spectacular Becker passed Ellis for third place, Batchelor had the race under control for the hosts.

The sides meet again at Monmore on Monday.

Sheffield 49: Troy Batchelor 12, Jack Holder 11+1, Adam Ellis 9, Kyle Howarth 6+1, James Wright 5+1, Justin Sedgmen 4+1, Josh Bates 2.

Wolverhampton 41: Nick Morris 10+1, Luke Becker 8+2, Sam Masters 6+1, Broc Nicol 6+1, Ryan Douglas 5+1, Rory Schlein 5, Tom Bacon 1+1.