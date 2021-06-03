Peter Adams demanding Wolverhampton Wolves keep their hunger at Sheffield

Broc Nicol (Photo: Paul Rose)

Parrys International Wolves have made a flying start to the new season, winning their opening two Premiership meetings in some style.

An impressive 58-32 success away at King’s Lynn was followed up with a resounding 62-28 victory at home to Ipswich on Monday, where Nick Morris, Sam Masters and Luke Becker all went unbeaten by an opponent

Now they head to Owlerton for their first visit in competitive action since 1996 after the Tigers’ promotion to the Premiership.

“I’ll need to set the sat nav it’s so long since I went to Owlerton,” said team boss Adams.

“But I’m very much looking forward to it and we go there in good shape after our great results so far.

“If the boys keep on riding the way they have been then they’ll take some stopping.

“It’s a long season, though, and things can change very quickly in speedway.

“We’re thrilled with the start we’ve made to the season, though, and it’s been encouraging to say the least.

“We saw King’s Lynn’s first home match when they lost to Ipswich, so we went there expecting to push them close at least.

“I was surprised, not that we won, but by the margin of victory and I think that sentiment was the same on Monday.”

American Broc Nicol makes his return to Owlerton after enjoying a spell there in 2019 with the Tigers – and Sheffield are led by skipper Kyle Howarth, a popular rider during his time in Wolves colours.

Fans travelling to South Yorkshire without a ticket are urged to get there early for entry on the turnstiles for home straight access.

Sheffield: Troy Batchelor, Justin Sedgmen, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, Jack Holder, James Wright, Josh Bates.