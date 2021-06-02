Hungry Wolverhampton Wolves thrilling Peter Adams

Team boss Peter Adams is thrilled with the hunger shown by Wolverhampton as they continued their sensational start to the season with a 62-28 rout over Ipswich. It was the perfect way for league racing to return to Monmore Green after almost 600 days as the Parrys International Wolves broke the 60-point barrier for the first time since the opening night of the 2018 season.