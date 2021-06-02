Hungry Wolverhampton Wolves thrilling Peter Adams

Team boss Peter Adams is thrilled with the hunger shown by Wolverhampton as they continued their sensational start to the season with a 62-28 rout over Ipswich. It was the perfect way for league racing to return to Monmore Green after almost 600 days as the Parrys International Wolves broke the 60-point barrier for the first time since the opening night of the 2018 season.

Ipswich were top of the Premiership standings as they arrived in the West Midlands, but were totally outclassed from start to finish by a Wolves side already brimming with confidence from last Thursday’s huge away win at King’s Lynn.

Nick Morris, Sam Masters and Luke Becker all went unbeaten by an opponent, but this was an breathtaking performance all-round.

Adams said: “We’re thrilled obviously. “We expected a strong challenge from Ipswich but that never materialised.

“All of our riders looked very sharp, they’re very hungry and they were terrific from start to finish.

“The track suited them down to the ground, the track staff have done a fantastic job and the riders are all just hungry for points as was clear to see.”

