Stunning start continues as Wolverhampton Wolves thrash Ipswich

Sam Masters leads (credit: Paul Rose)

It was the perfect way for league racing to return to Monmore Green after almost 600 days as the Parrys International Wolves broke the 60-point barrier for the first time since the opening night of the 2018 season.

Ipswich were top of the Premiership standings as they arrived in the West Midlands, but were totally outclassed from start to finish by a Wolves side already brimming with confidence from last Thursday’s huge away win at King’s Lynn.

Nick Morris, Sam Masters and Luke Becker all went unbeaten by an opponent, but this was an breathtaking performance all-round.

Masters and Becker got things up and running with a 5-1 – a result they would achieve in their next two outings together also.

In-form reserve Broc Nicol charged to the front in the second while reserve partner Tom Bacon held on for third despite a couple of nervy moments along the way in his first ride in front of the home fans.

Aussie duo Nick Morris and Ryan Douglas eased to a maximum in the third and it looked like Ipswich were set to respond in the fourth.

But a stunning move from skipper Rory Schlein on bends three and four saw him go from third to first, prompting a tactical switch from the visitors.

Captain Danny King was brought in to partner Jason Crump in what turned out to be an eventful fifth heat.

Morris flew away from the tapes to make it two out of two before drama unfolded behind him in the latter stages. Crump drifted too wide on bend four of the third lap allowing Douglas to come underneath him before the Aussie slid off on the next bend, handing third place back to Crump.

The next three race wins came courtesy of Wolves’ American talents who continued to dominate their opponents in the opening corners and the hosts were in cruise control.

Their lead could’ve been even more but Douglas shed a chain on the run to the line in the ninth and Nicol’s winning run was ended when he broke the tapes in Heat 11.

The re-run saw Ipswich record their first race win of the night with triple World Champion Crump producing a tidy ride to fend off a hard charging Schlein.

The Ipswich No.1 was on course to make it back-to-back victories, but lifted spectacularly mid-bend with his opponents somehow missing him after a heavy landing.

Wolves rounded off with three further advantages as they sent out another early warning to their rivals.

Wolverhampton travel to Sheffield on Thursday (June 3, 7.30) before hosting the Tigers at Monmore Green next Monday (June 7, 7.30).