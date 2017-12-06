Menu

Rory Schlein to return for Wolverhampton Wolves

By David Banner | Speedway | Published:

Speedway ace Rory Schlein will be back with Wolverhampton Wolves for next season’s Premiership campaign.

Rory Schlein (Photo: Steve Feeney)

Australian star Schlein was a late arrival to the team this year when he replaced axed club icon Adam Skornicki but proved a superb addition.

Owner Chris Van Straaten said: “Rory became very popular with the fans and we are pleased to have him back.”

Reaction from Schlein, currently in Australia, will follow in tomorrow’s Express & Star.

