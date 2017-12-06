Advertising
Rory Schlein to return for Wolverhampton Wolves
Speedway ace Rory Schlein will be back with Wolverhampton Wolves for next season’s Premiership campaign.
Australian star Schlein was a late arrival to the team this year when he replaced axed club icon Adam Skornicki but proved a superb addition.
Owner Chris Van Straaten said: “Rory became very popular with the fans and we are pleased to have him back.”
Reaction from Schlein, currently in Australia, will follow in tomorrow’s Express & Star.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment