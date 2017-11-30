Cradley Heathens bosses vow to do all they can to continue racing

The perennial problem of stadium availability and fixture congestion is again the single biggest obstacle to overcome.

Much will depend on the number of clubs entering the National League for the upcoming season and how many dates are available at Monmore Green, Wolverhampton.

Co-promoter Gary Patchett said: “We enjoyed a very positive meeting on Wednesday afternoon and we are unanimously agreed we will do everything we can to keep the team on the track.

“We have some proposals we would like to present to the other clubs when we eventually get a date for the National League AGM and then we can make some firm plans. Until then we are in a state of flux.

“We need the supporters to remain patient and we thank them for that. Without going into detail, the various issues we have had to face, both individually and collectively, would have made it easier to bring the current era to a close but we are committed to keeping the Heathens going despite the challenging circumstances we have faced this year. Our hearts are definitely ruling our heads!

“We need positivity throughout the club and, most importantly, we need to be certain the support will still be there for us moving forward. Whilst there are still hurdles for us to overcome and issues to address over which we have little or no control we are optimistic of a positive result.”