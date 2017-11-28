Kyle Howarth revved up with new Wolverhampton Wolves deal

And club owner Chris Van Straaten has revealed how he agreed the deal at the club’s end of season presentation night last month.

Howarth was an integral part of their title winning season in 2016 and also played a major role last season when they went within a race of retaining their title.

He was unveiled last night in a move which went down well with supporters who are now anxiously awaiting news on the No.1 spot which is between Freddie Lindgren and Jacob Thorssell.

“Every permutation we looked at for the team included Kyle,” said Van Straaten.

“He’s at home with us at Wolverhampton and it was always a formality that he was going to come back to us.

“He’s a great lad to deal with and always gives 100 per cent out there on the track, we are delighted to have him back with us for another season.

“Peter Adams and myself have gone through lots of different team line-ups and Kyle’s name was the one name which was cropping up.

“He’s got high hopes for the season, he feels he can take the step up more next year and become a top rider in the league.

“It’s a great start to our team building.”