Big changes for speedway fixtures

It means for the first time ever the Premiership will only run on Monday and Wednesday – but there is also consideration for Swindon for a number of protected Thursdays due to stadium commitments. The move will affectWolves fixtures next summer.

The Championship will, therefore, stage meetings on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a move which has been discussed over many weeks but was finally approved at the British Speedway Promoters’ Association AGM over the weekend.

Promoters have also listened to fans’ feedback and have scrapped the tactical ride for double points and rolled back the years by bringing back the traditional tactical substitute when a team is six points or more behind. This applies between Heats 5-14 excluding Heat 8.

British Speedway Chairman Keith Chapman said: “Both Rob Godfrey (vice chairman) and myself would like to thank all promoters for delivering positive outcomes from the AGM.

“All promoters left the meeting with great enthusiasm towards the 2018 season.”