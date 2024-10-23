Heartbreak for Stour with last-gasp defeat on road

They were 30-29 up before Bridgnorth’s Elliot Murphy scored a penalty with the final kick of the Regional One Midlands match.

Stour opened the scoring with a try from Callum Bradbury, but Bridgnorth kept the pressure on.

Despite being 10-5 down at the break, Bridgnorth touched down twice more soon after.

Heaney kept the scoreline at 17-13, before both sides scored tries and converted. Stour’s came from Ashley Beck, as Heaney converted again.

The visitors finally took the lead through Leo Gilliland to go 27-24 up. Bridgnorth pulled ahead again before Heaney scored his third penalty.

Stour went into the final minute a point ahead, before conceding the decider.

They fell to fourth and face third-placed Banbury next week, while Dudley Kingswinford will take on Long Eaton next after climbing to sixth with their home walkover against winless Kenilworth.

In Regional Two Midlands North, Lichfield’s flawless season continued with a 22-14 victory over Dronfield.

They stay top, while Walsall widen the gap between themselves and sixth place to seven points. Tries from Hansen Christofferson, Ben Pitt, Callum Hoy, and Dan Carpenter helped them beat Paviors 32-24.

Old Halesonians decisively beat Whitchurch 20-13 in Regional Two Midlands West, with Jacob Piggott-Denison, Jake Humphreys, and Joel Keenan all scoring tries.

Burntwood held on to their unbeaten record as they visited Telford Hornets.

The home side missed a penalty kick in the last minute of the Counties One Midlands West (North) game, after Brett Taylor scored four penalties and a conversion to edge out the Hornets 19-18.

Elsewhere, Stafford bested Willenhall 45-26. Jerry Qasenivalu, Ben Dodd, and Dan Watts got two each, while Kevin van der Leest also scored a try.

Wolverhampton fell short 29-24 against Newport Seconds despite tries from Zayd Auraungzeb, Finn Gibbons, Caelan Thomson, and Tom Causebrook. Sutton Coldfield battered Kidderminster 67-12, with Ryan Tiene touching down twice.

Stourbridge Lions consolidated their table-topping position with a 75-29 hammering of Clee Hill in Counties Two Midlands West (West). James Westwood, George Westwood (two), Olly Clare (two), Dan Johnson (two), Rowan Dickinson (two), Alex Deery and Theo Shinton all crossed, while James Westwood converted 10 times.

Walsall Seconds had a home walkover against Tenbury.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Handsworth eked out a 24-22 win against Stone.

Daryl Fox and Lewis Kemp touched down for the losing side, while Benjamin Millington, Daniel Malkin, Malakye McPherson, and Harry Openshaw won it for Handsworth.

Aldridge’s Lewis Gedney, Josh Reynold, George Hitchinson, Adam Butler, Brad Russell, and Ellis Garratt scored tries to beat Stoke-on-Trent Seconds 36-26. Eccleshall beat Barton-under-Needwood. Brett Corcoran and Harvey Blowfield touched down in the 20-10 upset.

Rugeley lost 26-10 to Newcastle Seconds, while Cannock played a Friday fixture in which they decisively beat Burton thirds 39-5.

Lichfield Seconds conceded a home walkover to Bedworth in Counties Three Midlands West (East).

In Counties Four Midlands West (North), Burntwood Seconds won 21-17 against Warley, Essington lost 38-14 to Newport Thirds, Wednesbury beat Telford Hornets Seconds 29-14, and St Leonards ran riot against Newcastle Thirds with a 59-0 triumph.

Macauley Blencowe scored three tries for the Saints, alongside Joseph Bell, Shaun Whiting, Carl Butler, Jacob Wooding, Samuel Carroll, and Kyran Pattinson.

Kidderminster Carolians Seconds came out on top against Old Halesonians Seconds 30-27 in Counties Four Midlands West (East), while Stourport succeeded 33-12 against Redditch.