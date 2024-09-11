DK up and running with a tough win over Bridgnorth

They had to come from behind to Luis Evitt’s early try before eventually prevailing through tries from Thomas Walker and James Ryan, as well as seven points from the boot of Rhys Harper.

Stourbridge were also victorious on the opening day – thrashing Long Eaton 64-28 at Stourton Park.

Walsall ended last season with a heavy defeat at West Bridgford, but they returned just a few weeks later and almost won at the same venue for their opening match of the 2024/25 campaign in Regional Two Midlands North. Eighteen points from the boot of Adam Nunney as well as a try from Hansen Christoffersen seemed to have secured Walsall the win. However, as the seconds ticked down, they inexplicably lost possession and conceded a penalty from which the hosts levelled at 23-23 with the final kick of the game.

Lichfield won 36-0 at Old Saltleians, while in Regional Two Midlands West, Old Halesonians edged out Cheltenham 24-19.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), newly-promoted Burntwood were 41-20 victors at Kidderminster, for whom John Barratt, Henry Humphrey and William Fallows crossed the whitewash. There were home defeats for Willenhall, Wolverhampton and Stafford.

Willenhall lost 23-20 to Newcastle (Staffs) despite tries from Ellis Richmond and Sam Bowles – the latter also adding 10 points with the boot to take his personal tally to 15.

Alfie Parkes was a double try scorer as Wolverhampton went down 24-20 at home to Veseyans. Caelan Thompson also crossed.

And Stafford were beaten 18-15 by Spartans, coming from 18-3 down to almost earn a victory.

They did though earn themselves a bonus point after tries from Henry Perks and Hugo Sutton got them within seven of their visitors.

Stafford finished with a flourish by cranking up the running game and making very hard yards to move out of their own half. But a defiant Spartans defence proved equal to the task and absorbed all of the late ambition until the referee’s whistle bought respite to an exhausting last few minutes.

James Tamilio and Roger Weston scored tries for Walsall seconds in Counties Two Midlands West (West), but it barely made a dent as Stourbridge Lions ran out 79-14 winners. Rugeley had David Bagnall’s 79th-minute penalty to thank for their thrilling 39-36 victory over Cannock in Counties Three Midlands West (North). Mitchell Wood, Kenneth Archer, Jack Richards, Jacob Graham and Matthew Williscroft scored tries for the hosts.

Christopher Bell (two), Daniel Edwards (two), Harry Openshaw, Jack Binnall and Brandon Bloom crossed for Handsworth in their 37-31 win over Burton thirds.

Elsewhere, Stone were beaten 41-0 by Barton-Under-Needwood, Aldridge lost 56-15 at Newcastle (Staffs) seconds and Eccleshall were beaten 28-21 at Leek seconds.

Lichfield seconds won 31-10 at Old Saltleians seconds in Counties Three Midlands West (East), while there were wins for Essington, Warley and St Leonards won in Counties Four Midlands West (North) and Old Halesonians seconds in Counties Four Midlands West (South).