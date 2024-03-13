Delight as brothers Dan and Brad scrum together for first time

Brad Clements, 22, who has autism, is a member of the club’s mixed ability rugby team known as the Marvels, and regularly trains with players who may not be able to play traditional contact rugby.

He spends his weekends cheering on younger brother Dan, who is the Colts team captain and has appeared for the senior’s second team.

The Marvels were left a player short when they met Daventry and, after having his own game postponed, the brothers from Heath Hayes, Cannock, lined up together for the first time.

Dan made up the numbers joining his brother and winger Brad as the team achieved their best ever result winning 55-22.

Dan, 17, a sixth former at Kingsmead High School, in Hednesford, said: “Brad has had to overcome challenges and difficulties on a daily basis and that has often been a source of inspiration to me.

“In rugby we have a strong bond. He rarely misses my games, although he can be quite critical, especially if we lose.

“Our rugby, like our lives, will take us on different paths, and I never expected to be playing in a competitive match alongside him. It was a very special day and epitomises everything mixed ability rugby is about.”

The brothers’ first match together was full with success as Dan scored a hat-trick of tries while Brad picked up the player of the match award. And Brad enjoyed the chance to share the pitch with his sibling saying: “It was amazing to get the chance to play a game of rugby with my brother, really amazing.”

Special rules within mixed ability rugby mean that players are ‘grabbed’ as opposed to being fully tackled, and there are also non-contested scrums.

Team manager Danielle Bayley said: “Often people with learning difficulties and other health issues would only compete against those with similar challenges. But, we have players with disabilities playing side by side with those who represent Stafford’s senior teams.

“Brad is rugby-mad and the Marvels has given him the opportunity to step off the sidelines and on to the pitch to be more involved in the game he loves, and to see how proud he was playing alongside his brother for the first time makes it all worthwhile.”

Mixed ability rugby teams, Stafford & Shropshire Marvels and Stags, train at Stafford Rugby Club every Monday from 7pm.