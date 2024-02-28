Stourbridge title ambitions take a hit with defeat

The defeat in the first meeting of the clubs in a decade was their third in four away games and left them 10 points behind Regional One Midlands leaders Oxford Harlequins.

With just four matches left to play, it appears increasingly likely Stour must battle for promotion through the play-offs.

Old Halesonians remain bottom but one after a 31-19 loss away at Stoke. Already long condemned to relegation, the Wassell Grove side have won just one of 18 league matches this season.

There was joy for Dudley Kingswinford, who claimed just their fourth win of the season and first of 2024 with a thrilling 33-27 triumph over Clifton in National Two West.

George Bennett’s converted try two minutes from time eventually proved the difference at Heathbrook. Ryan Smitheman, Nicholas Selway and Leo Davies had all crossed for DK in the first half, with Bennett then scoring the first of two tries on the hour mark as the two sides went blow-for-blow during a pulsating second period. The win lifted DK above Newport and off the foot of the table, albeit both clubs will almost certainly be back in the regional leagues next season.

Wolverhampton’s hopes of pulling off a great escape from relegation in Regional Two Midlands North are all but over after a 33-27 home defeat to Newark.

Essington moved up to sixth place in Counties Four Midlands West (North) with a nail-biting 25-24 victory over Burntwood seconds.

Wednesbury are fourth, having got the better of Bloxwich 29-17.