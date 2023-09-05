DK go down to an opening defeat following promotion

Stafford's Driss Chouhaibi prepares for the line out. Stafford pile through.

Ben Link scored a hat-trick for the visitors, who tied up the victory early in the second half, despite a late Dudley fightback.

Link racked up a pair of tries within the opening 11 minutes, before James Wheeler extended their advantage to 17-0 with a third try on the half-hour mark.

Thomas Foster reduced the arrears before the break, and Frederick Morgan converted to send Dudley into the break with a 17-7 deficit.

However, Link completed his hat-trick after the restart, and Lewis Parkes added another shortly after to end the game as a contest.

Last season’s Regional One Midlands champions Dudley made a late fightback via tries from Thomas Walker and George Bennett, but their renaissance proved too little too late.

Recently-relegated Stourbridge started their Regional One Midlands campaign in style with a 60-8 demolition of Broadstreet.

Elsewhere, Old Halesonians lost their season opener 33-14 at Burton with Ryan Wainwright and Jamie Keen registering the visitors’ two tries.

In Regional Two Midlands North, Walsall were handed a 29-26 defeat in cruel fashion by hosts Melbourne.

Callum Hoy was shown a red card in the early stages, but Walsall headed into the closing stages with a 26-24 lead, despite their numerical disadvantage.

However, two late Melbourne tries completed a remarkable turnaround and condemned Walsall to a devastating defeat.

Wolverhampton were handed a heavy 67-12 defeat at Long Eaton, while Lichfield made a winning start with a 25-16 triumph over Matlock away from home.

Burntwood prevailed 30-20 over Telford Hornets in the Counties One Midlands West North).

Thomas Shorrock and Luke Rookyard both hit a pair of tries to inspire Burntwood to victory.

Ryan Tiene’s hat-trick helped guide Kidderminster to a 40-15 victory at Longton. Christopher Pinner and Jack Dafus also got on the score sheet with tries, while Harry Taft registered three conversion’s for Kidderminster.

However, Stafford tasted a 48-26 defeat in the battle of the county towns at Shrewsbury with Carl Williams (two) and Jerry Qasenivalu among the try scorers for the visitors.

Stafford partially fought their way back into the contest during the second half until a late rally by Shrewsbury saw them put the game out of Stafford’s reach.

In Counties Two Midlands West (West), Stourbridge Lions eased to a 42-24 victory on the road against Rugeley, and Willenhall lost 38-12 at the hands of Bromyard with Jak Davis and Sam Bowles scoring the only tries of the match for the visiting Wilenhall.

Meanwhile, Handsworth saw their home match with Owestry cut short due to a suspected neck injury.

Handsworth confirmed on Facebook that Malakye McPherson’s injury was not as serious as initially feared, and that he will make a very quick and full recovery. They also revealed that the fixture will be replayed on Saturday, October 7.

Walsall II made a strong start in the Counties Two Midlands West (East) – winning 36-17 at home to Uttoxeter courtesy of tries from Conor Rowe, Kyle Reid, Nathan Beale, Joseph Coleman and Eashan Mall.

Aldridge were hammered 67-7 by Trentham on home soil, and Stone were heavily beaten 71-0 at Aston Old Edwardians.

There was a victory for Eccleshall, who overcame Leek II 26-14 with Benedict Robyns- Landicombe notching a try and three conversions.

Elsewhere, Cannock were awarded a home walkover against Shrewsbury II.

Essington made a spectacular start in the Counties Four Midlands West (North) with a 71-0 victory over Erdington, although Wednesbury slipped to a 36-0 defeat at Burton III.

Bloxwich won 13-7 at home to Whittington, and St Leonards beat Burntwood II 26-10 on home turf.

In the Counties Four Midlands West (North), Old Halesonians II prevailed 17-10 over Kerseley, although there was a 26-12 defeat for Warley at Birmingham Exiles.