Roses bloom as they triumph in final over Penrith

The winning Stafford Roses team

And it was a nail-biting victory they produced over Penrith, beating them 15-14 with the final try coming from Bea Rix in the dying seconds of the game.

Della Latham and Millie White-McMahon got the other tries.

The Roses dominated possession in the first 15 minutes and held on to their early lead given to them by Della Latham.

But on the half hour, Penrith worked themselves into the game, applied pressure and a cross kick coupled with an unlucky bounce saw them go over the line, with the try converted to put the Cumbrian side in the lead.

After this though, the momentum swung Stafford’s way and Millie White-McMahon completed a great bit of phase play with a powerful run to give them the lead again.

Stafford were then forced to soak up quite a lot of pressure before and after the break which they did to good effect until Penrith eventually broke away for a converted try to make it 14-10. But three penalties for Stafford allowed them to advance into their opponent’s half and eventually Rix went over the line to secure a famous victory which head coach Gaz Phillips was delighted with. He said: “They all worked so hard for this victory and the game could have gone either way at times.