Double glory for OSH rugby stars at Twickenham

Old Swinford Hospital School's successful Under 15s side

The under-15s and under-18s sides both triumphed in the national finals of the Continental Tyres Schools Vase competition.

To make the achievement all the more remarkable, OSH were the first school to have two teams qualify for the finals.

First up at the home of English rugby union were the under-15s, who comfortably beat Chiselhurst and Sidcup Grammar 40-21, having led 19-7 at half-time as they took the game to their opponents.

Among the try scorers was George Smith and Miles Cutler and under-15s head coach Laura Westlake said she was proud of all her team.

She said: “It was fantastic just to be here and in the final, but to go on and win the game in the way we did made me so proud. Being honest I thought the game would be closer and we normally start slower than we did but got in there straight away to get in

front.

“Then the second-half performance was phenomenal and it was a great result and showing overall, it is something these boys will always remember.”

The under-18s took on Samuel Whitbread Academy in a remarkable final in which they were 33-19 down at half-time, but came back to level the scores at the final whistle and took the trophy by virtue of having scored the first try.

Head coach Andrew Coalter said: “It was an epic final and the boys put on a fantastic performance, particularly in the second half, to come back and take the trophy against a very good side who played their part fully.

“We said at half-time we would have to step up if we were to take the trophy and that’s exactly what the boys did.”

Headmaster Paul Kilbride said: “The atmosphere at Twickenahm was simply amazing – that was down to the 500 or so OSH pupils and our staff as well as the players’ families and friends, who all came to witness a truly historic day.

“We now look forward to celebrating with them and further success in the future.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools’ rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time.