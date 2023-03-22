Cannock look for players to carry them past 75 years

The Under 10s after a game at Trentham at the weekend.Back Row (left/right) - Dylan Green, Jacob Le-Poidevin, Oliver Beach, Ethan Hall and Alfie Evans.Front row (left/right) - Theo White and Megan Davis.

They are appealing for junior players to try and keep the club going for future generations as well as people of all ages who want to play the sport.

Over the years they have won many trophies at all levels, but the future of the club at the crucial under-10s level is being threatened by a lack of players.

Age groups at their Morgan Ground base on the Stafford Road run from under-6s to under-18s, but team rugby starts at under-10s level and currently the squad only has 10 players.

In the age group, a non-competitive scrum and competition for the ball in the tackle is introduced as players start to develop from an introduction to the game,

Mitchell Beach, who runs the section, says it is often at this stage where youngsters decide whether the game is for them going forward as the physical side of the game develops.

Currently they are struggling to attract players and the ones they have now need to decide whether they will go on and play in a full contact series of games and the league system.

He said if the club can’t attract a squad of at least 15 for next season, they wouldn’t be able to go ahead with the games.

As well as training for the youngsters, the club have a full social side which has seen trips to Twickenham for an international and other events.

Mitchell, whose son Dillon is part of the under-10s set-up, said: “This is a crucial time for players to decide whether they want to go on and play competitive rugby over the next few years as we have put the foundations in place for them to go on but they have to want to do it.

“We hold sessions twice a week for juniors on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings and many of the players in the under-10s have been with us for three or four years and enjoyed all the benefits of a well-run club with qualified coaches and one which provides everything they need to start their rugby journey and go on to play competitively if they want to.

“It might be a bit of a cliché, but it is like a family here and we do all sorts of activities apart from the training, the youngsters are looked after and with it being rugby, there is a big emphasis on the social side of things at all levels. Rugby clubs are struggling to attract players at all levels and games are being called off because teams can’t field full sides. We want to catch players young and encourage them to go on and play this great sport at different levels, from juniors to seniors

Junior training is held on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings and there are also session for colts, senior men and mixed touch rugby.