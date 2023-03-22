Beaten Dudley Kingswinford have one final shot at earning promotion

The Heathbrook outfit missed their first chance to seal the deal when they fell to a 29-17 defeat last weekend at Bridgnorth, the only team who can still overtake them at the top.

But destiny remains in DK’s hands with two points all that is realistically required from the visit of 10th-placed Broadstreet. Anything less would open the door for Bridgnorth, who face a tricky final league match away at Kenilworth.

The Shropshire club ultimately proved just a little too strong in front of 850 supporters on their own turf as they inflicted just DK’s fifth defeat of the campaign.

Mark Harrison got the visitors off to a perfect start when he went over inside the opening five minutes and they led 12-10 after Thomas Walker had crossed just before the half-hour mark.

But a try from Tom Foster saw Bridgnorth take a lead they would never relinquish. Further scores from Nick Selway and Adam Ellis secured the bonus point in the second half before Stefan Shillingford reduced the arrears for DK.

That left seven minutes for the visitors to find a fourth score of their own, which would have been enough to clinch the title in defeat but Bridgnorth held out to keep the race alive for another week.

As several leagues played their final matches last weekend, the big drama was at Harborne where Burntwood clinched the Counties Two Midlands West (North) title with a resounding 27-8 win.

Both teams had started the day locked together on 84 points, already guaranteed a top-two finish and promotion. But Burntwood ensured they were the ones lifting a trophy at the finish with an excellent performance.

Wolverhampton ended their Regional Two West Midlands season on a losing note as they were beaten 29-10 at Stratford.

But there was better news for Stafford, one level below in Counties One Midlands West (North), who cemented a solid fourth-placed finish with a hard-fought 36-26 triumph on the road at Uttoxeter.

The hosts had won just twice all season but made life tricky for the visitors, who were unable to build on the start provided by Stu Lewis’ first-minute try. A Rob Jones score was needed to level the match at 12-12 before the break, yet it was the home side who then grasped the initiative early in the second period with two quick-fire tries.

Stafford, to their credit, did not wilt and scores from Dan Mills and Jerry Qasenivalu tied things up again, before Callum Hoy went over for what proved to be the winner.