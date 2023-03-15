Just a second win for Stourbridge as DK move to brink of title

Dudley & Kingswinford RFC and Kenilworth, at Heathbrook, Kingswinford, Dudley.

Saturday’s 19-15 triumph still leaves the Stourton Park outfit with a mountain to climb in order to avoid the drop from National Two West but came at least delivered some rare cheer in what has been a chastening campaign.

Stour scored all their points in the opening 29 minutes, 14 of them coming from the boot of Rickie Aley and Dallas Ororo scoring the home side’s one try.

Old Redcliffians had just Ashley Groves’ penalty to show for their efforts at the break but got a foothold in the game when Sam Rees went over early in the second period, with Ed Harvey’s 72nd minute converted try ensuring a nervy finish for the hosts.

Dudley Kingswinford are two points away from claiming the Regional One Midlands title and promotion after a 19-14 win over Kenilworth.

They too scored all their points in the first half and held firm after the break.

Stefan Shillingford, Sam Vaughan and Thomas Walker were the try scorers for DK, who can clinch the title this Saturday when they visit Bridgnorth – the only team still capable of catching them.

Their advantage in points differential is such that they could lose and still effectively win the title by taking two bonus points.

Walsall face a wait to discover whether Saturday’s 31-7 win at Hereford was enough to secure second spot in Regional Two West Midlands.

Tries from Simon Weaver, George Perkins, Dean Ainger, Pete Fitzgerald and Matt James saw them claim a bonus-point win, but third-placed Ludlow will leapfrog them in the table if they beat Evesham this weekend.

Wolverhampton’s strong second half to the season continued with a 15-0 win at Droitwich.

Stafford guaranteed fourth place in Counties One Midlands West (North) courtesy of a 25-18 win at home to Newcastle, but the big drama is a division below, where Burntwood will travel to Harborne this Saturday with the winner taking the Counties Two Midlands West (North) crown.

Both teams remain locked together on points after Burntwood thumped Oswestry 48-5 in their final home match, with their title rivals beating Bridgnorth seconds 31-10.

Rugeley remain on course to finish second in Counties Three Midlands West (North) after a 30-13 win at home to Trentham.

Champions Willenhall recorded an emphatic 46-12 victory at Cannock, while bottom club Warley were thrashed 86-0 at Eccleshall.