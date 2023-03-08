Old Halesonians celebrate title

Old Halesonians RFC celebrate winning their league title March 2023

They can no longer be caught at the top of the league after seeing off Ludlow 37-17 at Wassell Grove on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to cheer Hales on to victory on Saturday.

And after the game, club spokesman Dave Churchill said: "This is a fantastic achievement for a local rugby which has come from commitment of all players, coaches, official and back-office staff and our dedicated followers who came in their hundreds.

"With grassroots rugby under scrutiny, we cannot emphasise enough how much this means to the club and the surrounding community.

"The lads can now enjoy the last game of the season away at Malvern and look forward to regrouping next year in a higher league and hold their own."

Though Old Hales' result ended Walsall's hopes of winning the title, it did increase their chances of finishing second after a home walkover against Evesham left them needing victory in their final game of the season at Hereford on Saturday to take the position.

Elsewhere in the division, Wolverhampton ended a run of six consecutive defeats by beating Crewe & Nantwich 35-24.

Dudley Kingswinford lost their top-of-the-table clash at home to Syston in Regional One Midlands – but they at least managed to limit the damage and remain in charge of their own destiny at the summit.

Samuel Vaughan landed three penalties, while there was a try apiece for William Hancox and Thomas Dodge, as DK earned a losing bonus point in a 20-19 defeat.

DK have three matches remaining – starting at home to Kenilworth on Saturday – while Syston only have two, with DK holding a three-point advantage at the summit.

Bridgnorth – who DK visit on March 18 – also remain in the mix, eight points back from DK having played the same number of games.

That means two wins from their final three games would be enough for Neil Shillingford's side to clinch the title.

Elsewhere, Lichfield edged out Burton 50-38 to climb off the foot of the division.

However, in the level above, Stourbridge remain rooted to the foot of National Two West after a 52-12 defeat at Dings Crusaders, despite tries from Mark Beck and Jack Lea.

Fourth-placed Stafford were beaten 45-22 by leaders Luctonians seconds in Counties One Midlands West (North), while second-bottom Stourbridge Lions went down 51-15 at third-bottom Longton.

Kidderminster won 49-29 at Old Coventrians to remain third in Counties One Midlands West (South), but Burntwood were knocked off the top of Counties Two Midlands West (North).

Their 33-20 defeat at Luctonians thirds, coupled with Harborne's 32-17 triumph over Veseyans, saw Harborne take over the lead of the division by virtue of having more wins.

Elsewhere, Aldridge conceded to Oswestry and Handsworth lost 45-3 at Bridgnorth seconds.

Counties Three Midlands West (North) champions Willenhall thrashed Barton-under-Needwood 54-7, while Cannock won 24-15 at Wednesbury and Eccleshall overcame Trentham 22-15.

Stone are just one point away from taking the Counties Four Midlands West (North) crown after winning 48-17 at Erdington.

Elsewhere, Bloxwich lost 21-19 at St Leonards and Essington defeated Stoke-on-Trent seconds 33-24.