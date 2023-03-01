Leaders Dudley Kingswinford ready for crunch clash at the top

DK have won seven matches in a row to top the division – ahead of a crunch top-of-the-table clash at home to Syston on Saturday (3pm).

Syston inflicted DK’s last defeat on them back in November, but director of rugby Neil Shillingford is hoping to reverse the roles back on home turf and take a giant step towards the title.

“We’ve had some tough games against Syston and they have just edged them,” he said. “But this is a big game for us and getting down our place will be an advantage. We know what we have to do to become champions, so we will be going out there chasing that bonus-point win – everyone is fit and we have a full squad to choose from.”

DK were given a real scare by hosts Oundle on Saturday – despite taking a first-minute lead through Mark Harrison’s unconverted try.

Thomas Walker doubled that advantage in the sixth minute, with Vaughan converting to make it 12-0, but Oundle got back within two points by half-time.

Ryan Smitheman gave DK another fast start to the second half, crossing in the first minute after the interval, with Vaughan converting to make it 19-10.

Oundle hit back to within two again, but a Vaughan penalty kept them at arm’s length. However, a 66th-minute try levelled things up and it needed Vaughan to show nerves of steel to win it for DK with four minutes remaining.

Shillingford added: “Last week was tighter than it should have been, but we had that little bit of nous and that little bit of guts to see that fixture through.”

Syston warmed up for this weekend’s crunch clash with a 76-28 hammering of Lichfield, who sunk to the bottom of the division. Lichfield host Burton on Saturday hoping to climb back above Nuneaton.

An Oliver Gittoes double could not stop Stourbridge from slipping to their 19th defeat from 20 National Two West matches this season – going down 17-10.

Wolverhampton lost 24-5 at home to Ludlow in Regional Two West Midlands to leave them third-bottom in the table, while Kidderminster’s promotion hopes took a hit with a 36-31 defeat at Ledbury in Counties One Midlands West (South).

Counties Two Midlands West (North) leaders Burntwood overcame Clee Hill 39-17, but there were defeats for Handsworth and rock-bottom Aldridge.

Willenhall are one win from being crowned champions of Counties Three Midlands West (North) after triumphing 27-10 at Eccleshall, but Cannock suffered defeat on the road and Wednesbury conceded their match.