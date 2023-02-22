Stourbridge’s suffering shows no sign of coming to an end

Newport RUFC 1st V Stourbridge RUFC 1st at Old Showground, Newport, Shropshire, England on February 18 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Stour, the division’s bottom side, who have won one game in 19 all season, went behind early before rallying with tries from Matthew Moseley and Chad Thorne, one of which was converted by Rickie Aley.

Newport, however, fought back to take a lead into the break.

Jack Lea’s try in the 54th minute, converted by Aley, restored some hope before the visitors ran away with the fixture.

Daniel Rundle added a final minute try for Stourbridge, but they still slumped to defeat as their miserable season continues.

In Regional One Midlands, struggling Lichfield picked up a crucial 27-22 win over Bromsgrove.

They remain second bottom after the win over their fourth-placed opponents, but are in a better position to avoid relegation.

Elsewhere in the league, Dudley Kingswinford are flying high at the top of the table after a 41-28 win over Derby.

Daniel Marsh (three), Mark Harrison, Joseph Dunn and Frederick Morgan notched the tries, while Samuel Vaughan added the remaining points with conversions and one penalty.

In Regional Two West Midlands, Old Halesonians remain top after a narrow 26-20 win over Hereford.

They are still 10 points clear of second-placed Walsall, who had a dominant 50-8 victory over bottom club Droitwich.

At the other end of the table, Wolverhampton continue to struggle as they fell to their fifth consecutive loss.

They were beaten 17-8 by Worcester and sit 10th out of 12 teams in the table.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Stafford fell to a disappointing defeat to Longton.

Despite sitting fourth in the table after a promising campaign, Stafford were beaten 24-17 by a Longton team third from bottom.

That result was also bad news for Stourbridge Lions, after they were comfortably beaten 73-7 by Camp Hill.

Playing on the Friday night, second-bottom Lions were destroyed by the mid-table side, and their misery was compounded when rivals Longton picked up their result the following day.

In Counties One Midlands West (South), Kidderminster beat Leamington 41-27.

In Counties Two Midlands West (North), Aldridge narrowly beat Luctonians III with a score of 28-26, while Burntwood beat Newport (Salop) II 34-12 and Handsworth lost 61-12 to Harborne.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Rugeley beat Eccleshall 47-12, Cannock had a home walkover against Warley, Willenhall had an away walkover for their trip to Aston Old Edwardians and Wednesbury suffered a home walkover away at Barton-Under-Needwood.

In Counties Four Midlands West (North), Bloxwich beat Longton II 65-3, Essington defeated Burton III 23-10, Stone had an extremely tight win over Newcastle (Staffs) II 15-14 and St Leonards fell to a heavy defeat, losing 45-17 to Atherstone.