Stafford pupils making their mark out on the rugby field

Rugby players Maya Kumar-Merino and Charlotte Fullagar

Fourteen-year-olds Tom Fullagar and Jack Dimmock will get a taste of top-flight coaching after joining the Leicester Tigers’ under-15 developing player programme.

The Stafford Grammar pair were among 500 triallists from four regions battling for a place on the Gallagher Premiership outfit’s scheme, designed as a potential pathway to the club’s under-17 and under-18 Academy teams and beyond.

After three test sessions the SGS pupils caught the eye of selectors and were called up for training camps in January and March as a springboard to two rugby festivals later in the year.

As well as representing the school, Jack turns out for club side Walsall RUFC under-15s, while class-mate Tom plays as a back for Eccleshall and Longton Barbarians.

“I’m excited to have been picked and hope to continue along the pathway and eventually make it into the Tigers’ academy. The quality of coaching will improve my game and should help push me to a better level,” said Tom, who tackles sibling rivalry and friendly banter at home after his elder sister Charlotte earned a county call-up to the Staffordshire U18 girls’ side.

The 18-year-old and fellow SGS sixth former Maya Kumar-Merino (17) both play for Stafford RUFC under-18 girls, and while Maya is no stranger to representative rugby, Charlotte is a newcomer to the county set-up.

“I’m really pleased I got in and now for me it’s all about improving,” commented Charlotte.

“Women’s rugby is definitely on the map especially after the World Cup this year.

“Watching it on TV has brought more girls into the younger age groups and it’s also given older players added incentive and drive to progress in the sport, especially now that top players are being offered professional contracts.

“Along with England women winning the football Euros, there has been a huge surge in women’s sport, particularly in those which were traditionally seen as male dominated.

“I think it’s created a nice environment with many girls choosing to take up a sport which they might not previously have considered,”